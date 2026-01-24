GMRL identifies land for nine metro stations in the phase two

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Friday has identified land for the second phase for the construction of the Old Gurugram Metro and has sought information from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran HSVP) regarding the ownership of the land needed for these stations, said officials. GMRL officials said that some of these lands are in green spaces. (PTI)

GMRL, which is executing the Gurugram Metro extension project is developing the project in three phases from Millennium City centre to Sector 9, from sector 9 to Cyber Hub and in the third phase it will develop the metro depot in Sector 33.

According to GMRL officials, for construction of nine metro stations, they have identified land in Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, and Sector 23A. Most of these metro stations will be constructed in the middle of the road and the entry and exit gates will be built on the land adjacent to the metro stations.

GMRL officials said that some of these lands are in green spaces, while some are privately owned and a request for land-related information has been made to the HSVP.

According to a GMRL communique of December 30, if the identified land belongs to private individuals, the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the district collector will negotiate with the landowners for the purchase of the land. If an agreement is reached, the amount will be paid under the land acquisition committee, with a 25 percent increase over the determined amount. If the landowners are unwilling, the land acquisition process under Land acquisition Act 2013 will be initiated as per the newly approved purchase policy for Gurugram Metro.

The metro corporation is also planning to connect the Old Gurugram Metro to the railway station from Sector 5. This metro route will be approximately two kilometers long. Although this route was originally part of the proposed metro line from Bhondsi to the railway station, it is now being developed as part of the Old Gurugram Metro project, said officials.

A GMRL official said that they have prepared an estimate for approximately ₹409 crore for the construction of the metro depot in Sector 33 for which a tender will be issued soon. The depot will be built on approximately 45 acres of land.

A senior GMRL official said that the tender for the phase two of the Gurugram Metro is in final stages, and it will be finalised by February end. “The tender is being finalised by the consultant and it is expected to be floated by March,” the official added.