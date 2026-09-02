GMRL to hold stakeholders meeting to discuss partnership for metro

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) will soon hold a meeting with developers, industrialists, RWAs, particularly having projects close to the metro route, to discuss partnerships, access to metro stations, advertising rights, among others, GMRL officials aware of the matter said. GMRL officials said the meeting, scheduled to be held this month, will focus on building partnerships to maximise the alternative revenue sources for the metro .

GMRL officials said the meeting, scheduled to be held this month, will focus on building partnerships to maximise the alternative revenue sources for the metro through property development opportunities at stations, station naming rights, advertising, among others.

“The stakeholders meeting will be held soon, and we plan to discuss issues such as advertising on metro stations, adoption of metro stations by corporates similar to the Delhi Metro. A stakeholder can also get the station facade designed as per their requirements,” said a senior GMRL official, adding that modalities for executing these plans are also being worked out.

GMRL officials said the corporation also plans to understand the transit-oriented development (ToD) of real estate projects in the metro zone and how it could enhance revenue generation.

Last year, GMRL had organised a similar meeting with developers and industry owners to get inputs on the metro project, officials said, adding that issues such as amenities for pedestrians, direct connectivity with corporate offices, and commercial buildings, among others, were raised in the meeting.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the GMRL has sought 10,000 sq metres of land in Badhshapur and Wazirabad tehsils to set up temporary camps to accommodate workers for metro construction. An HSVP official said the matter was under consideration.