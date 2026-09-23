Future of AI at work is about augmenting people, not replacing them

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the workplace, but the most important question is not how many jobs technology can replace. It is how much more people can accomplish when technology takes over the repetitive, time-consuming tasks that have traditionally limited their capacity. As businesses move from experimentation to widespread AI adoption, a more meaningful model of productivity is beginning to emerge: One in which AI works alongside people rather than simply reducing the number of people required to do the work. Artificial intelligence. (Thinkstock)

For years, technological progress has been closely associated with automation and efficiency. Businesses have adopted software to reduce manual processes, accelerate calculations and minimise operational costs. AI has taken this process considerably further. Modern AI systems can analyse information, generate content, summarise documents, assist with coding, prepare reports and perform a growing range of routine cognitive tasks. This naturally raises concerns about employment, particularly for roles involving repetitive or predictable work.

Yet focusing exclusively on job reduction risks overlooking another possibility. AI can allow organisations to increase their ambitions without proportionately increasing their workforce. Instead of asking how many employees can be replaced, businesses can ask what those employees could achieve if several hours of administrative work disappeared from their working day.

This distinction is particularly important because not every task performed by an employee requires the same level of human judgement. A designer may spend hours formatting presentations rather than designing. A salesperson may spend considerable time preparing information before a client meeting rather than engaging with the client. A manager may devote a large part of the week compiling reports instead of analysing what those reports actually mean. AI can increasingly address these supporting tasks, allowing people to concentrate on activities where creativity, judgement, communication and experience remain essential.

The transformation, however, requires more than simply giving employees access to an AI chatbot. Organisations need to rethink how technology is integrated into their workflows. An AI tool sitting unused in a browser tab is unlikely to transform productivity. The greater opportunity lies in connecting AI to existing systems, building customised workflows and allowing employees to experiment with ways of solving problems that were previously too time-consuming or expensive to address.

This is already beginning to change who can build technology within an organisation. Tasks that once required dedicated engineering teams can increasingly be approached by employees in marketing, sales, operations and other functions using low-code tools, AI assistants and automated workflows. The result is a gradual democratisation of technology, where employees who understand a business problem can participate more directly in developing its solution.

For example, a marketing team might create its own reporting dashboard, while a sales team could develop an automated system that gathers relevant information before customer meetings. Such applications may appear small individually, but collectively they can alter how an organisation operates. Employees spend less time transferring information between systems and more time interpreting it, making decisions and interacting with customers.

This also suggests that AI literacy will become an increasingly important workplace skill. Employees will need to understand not only how to use AI tools, but also when to use them, how to assess their output and where human judgement must remain in control. The ability to ask effective questions, verify information, identify errors and combine AI-generated material with professional expertise could become as important as familiarity with individual software applications.

The role of managers will change as well. Rather than viewing AI primarily as a cost-cutting mechanism, leaders will need to determine where automation can create the greatest value while preserving accountability and human oversight. Productivity should not simply be measured by the number of hours eliminated. It should also consider whether employees are able to undertake more meaningful work, develop new capabilities and contribute to innovation.

There is also a broader cultural shift involved. Organisations that encourage experimentation can turn AI adoption into an ongoing learning process. An internal workflow developed to solve a particular problem may eventually inspire a new product feature or a better way of serving customers. In this sense, AI implementation is not merely a technology project; it can become a source of organisational innovation.

The future of work will undoubtedly involve difficult questions about employment, skills and economic inequality. Some tasks and roles will disappear or change substantially, and employees will need opportunities to reskill as technology evolves. But the debate should not be reduced to a choice between humans and machines. The more productive question is what humans and machines can accomplish together.

AI's greatest workplace contribution may ultimately be measured not by how many people it makes unnecessary, but by how many people it enables to do work that was previously beyond their reach. The organisations that understand this distinction may find that the real value of AI lies not in shrinking the workforce, but in expanding what the workforce can achieve.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Arnav Gupta, founder, We360.ai.