Gurugram: 27-yr-old stabbed while intervening in friend’s fight

A 27-year-old man was critically injured on Saturday morning after another man allegedly stabbed him multiple times following a fight outside a club in Sahara Mall on MG Road. While the victim is currently stable, police said they are looking for the accused. Investigators said the incident took place at 5.30am on Saturday when guests were leaving the club. (Representational image)

Investigators said the incident took place at 5.30am on Saturday when guests were leaving the club. The victim Shubham Kumar from west Delhi’s Mangolpuri had gone to the club with his friend Akash Kumar, also from Delhi.

Police said the accused is said to be from northeast Delhi’s Seelampur.

The fight started with Akash and the accused entering into an argument, when Shubham intervened to separate the two from fighting. “However, things escalated when the accused assaulted Shubham too, resulting in a heated scuffle,” Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said.

The accused then pulled out a knife and stabbed Shubham a few times, leaving him critically injured.

“The suspects soon fled from the spot and the victim’s friend raised an alarm. An emergency response vehicle which was nearby, reached the spot and rushed Shubham to Sector-10A Civil Hospital for treatment,” the PRO said, adding that Shubham is now stable.

“We are trying to trace the suspect. He will be arrested soon. It was yet not clear what had resulted in the dispute,” he said.

On the basis of Shubham’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station in Sector-29 on Saturday.