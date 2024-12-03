Gurugram: 3 injured as truck with cows overturns

Three people were injured after a truck carrying cows overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Pachgaon Chowk in Gurugram early Tuesday morning, police said, adding that the incident also left three cows dead and five others wounded. The truck could have been taking the cows for slaughter and the victims could be cattle smugglers and officers are also checking CCTV footage to identify the people who probably fled the scene, said a senior police officer. (Representational image)

One of the men, who was badly injured has been admitted at the PGIMS Rohtak. He is urrently out of danger, police said, adding that it is yet to be ascertained what led to the incident.

“We have formed teams and launched a probe to check if cow vigilantes were chasing them that led to the accident,” said Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

A team from Manesar police station reached the spot after the Gurugram police control room was alerted at about 6:30am. Police suspect there were more than three people in the truck at the time of accident who perhaps fled.

Police, meanwhile, have arrested the injured suspects identified as Zahir Khan, a resident of Nuh’s Firozpur village, and Subhash Singh, a resident of Silkho village. The third, who is hospitalised, was identified as Tahir Hussain, also from Firozpur village.

Police are questioning the suspects to find out from where the cattle were being brought and transported to.