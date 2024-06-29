Gurugram admin to award 1 Cr to cleanest wards for maintaining 2 months streak

In a move to enhance urban cleanliness, the Gurugram district administration has announced a scheme rewarding the ward that maintains the highest cleanliness standards for two consecutive months with ₹1 crore for local development, said officials on Saturday. Additionally, wards excelling for one month will be eligible for a ₹50 lakh prize. This initiative was unveiled by Gurugram division commissioner RC Bidhani during a cleanliness review meeting at the Mini Secretariat on Saturday. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 25 bulk generators of secondary waste, issuing penalties against violations by 19 tractor trolleys operated by private agencies. (File Photo (Representational Image))

Commissioner Bidhani along with deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and municipal commissioner Dr. Narhari Singh Bangar will assess the progress under the Solid Waste Environmental Management Program (SWEEP) with designated cleanliness officers on Sunday, officials announced.

Deputy commissioner Yadav emphasised regular monitoring of door-to-door waste collection and daily cleaning of secondary points. “Strict action will be taken against waste dumping in green belt areas. Additionally, GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping of secondary points will be updated regularly, and waste dumping will be restricted to designated zones,” he said. A list of areas handling secondary wastes will also be prepared, announced Yadav.

Bangar elaborated on the utilisation of prize money for transformative local development projects. “These initiatives include road construction or repair to enhance connectivity, park development to promote green spaces, and the establishment or renovation of community centres. The funds will also be used for other essential infrastructure works aimed to improve the overall quality of life within the awarded wards,” he explained. Meanwhile, commissioner Bidhani inspected waste disposal plants in Bandhwari following the meeting and toured various Gurugram sectors to oversee cleanliness activities.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 25 bulk generators of secondary waste, issuing penalties against violations by 19 tractor trolleys operated by private agencies. The corporation has also registered four First Information Reports (FIRs) over illegal garbage dumping based on residents’ complaints.

Vijay Shiv Nath, president of Malibu Towne RWA Floors, welcomed the transfer of sweeping and sanitation responsibilities to RWAs. “We’ve requested this for some time. MCG currently sends around 5-7 sweepers for our vast 204 acres of Malibu Towne compared to 20 sweepers before. Their work is also not satisfactory and these personnels disregard requests from us to improve on their cleaning. If MCG allocates funds for sanitation as they do for horticulture in parks and maintenance, RWAs can employ the necessary workforce, significantly benefiting residents,” he said.