 Two killed, four injured in blast at fire extinguisher factory in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two killed, four injured in blast at fire extinguisher factory in Gurugram

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The incident took place at around 3 am on Saturday, police said.

At least two persons lost their lives while four others were injured in an explosion at a fire extinguisher manufacturing factory in Haryana's Gururgam on Saturday, police said.

A scene at the blast site (ANI)
A scene at the blast site (ANI)

The incident took place at the Daultabad Industrial Area of Gurugram. It took two dozen fire tenders to douse the blaze that broke out due to the blast.

“The blast occurred at around 3 am. Two persons dies while several others are under treatment at various hospitals,” Karan Goel, DCP West, said, adding that search and rescue operations were going on.

(Developing story)

News / Cities / Gurugram / Two killed, four injured in blast at fire extinguisher factory in Gurugram
