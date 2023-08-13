GURUGRAM: To utilise leftover pockets of land and irregular shaped plots, which are lying vacant in various parts across Gurugram, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to construct public libraries on them, taking a cue from the MCG. The authority said that public libraries will be constructed on such plots across sectors 1 to 57 and a proposal for the same has been sent to the headquarters. HSVP to build libraries in leftover land pockets in Gurugram

HSVP administrator Balpreet Singh on Friday said they have started an exercise to identify pockets and plots of land, which are owned by the authority, that are either irregular in shape, left over plots or extensions of land that are unlikely to be monetised.

“These plots or pockets are lying vacant and these often get encroached. We have decided to construct libraries on these plots across various sectors, where residents and students can go and read books, spend time and gain knowledge. “Earlier, we had planned to transfer these plots to other agencies, but due to ownership issues it has been decided that authority will take up the work of constructing libraries on its own,” Singh said.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram runs libraries in DLF Phase 1, 2, 3, and Chakkarpur village. The district administration also runs a library in the Civil Lines area.

Singh also said that in the past few months, the authority has also carried out concerted anti-encroachment drives and managed to free land. “The anti-encroachment drives have been very successful, and we have been able to send a strong message that illegal occupation of land will not be allowed,” he said.

Singh also said that the current HSVP premises in Sector 14 will be spruced up soon so that allottees and visitors to the office have a better experience. “We will get the service road in front of the office and the interior parts of the building refurbished at the earliest,” he added.

