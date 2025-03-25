Gurugram civil hospital basement ward to get temperature control system

The general ward basement of the Civil Hospital in Gurugram Sector 10 will soon be equipped with radiator thermostats and a room temperature control system to address persistent ventilation issues, foul odour, and excessive heat, officials said on Monday. The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a ₹15 lakh tender for the project. The general ward in the basement of Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10 on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Previously used as a storage space, the basement now houses key healthcare services, including a physiotherapy clinic, district early intervention centre, and Mitrata Clinic for counselling children, and has a capacity of 50 patients. However, it suffers from lack of proper ventilation and air circulation.

“Many patients, especially elderly ones, complain of breathlessness due to the lack of fresh air. The basement gets extremely hot, and the foul smell makes it even worse. Some patients have to be moved to other wards because they simply cannot tolerate the suffocating environment,” said Manish Rathee, medical superintendent of the hospital.

Junior engineer Navin Kumar said, “The problem is not just heat but also humidity, which makes it difficult for patients to recover comfortably. The basement was not designed to function as a hospital ward, so air circulation was never planned. This new system will ensure that fresh air continuously flows in, reducing discomfort for both patients and staff.”

The radiator thermostats and temperature control system will help maintain a stable and comfortable indoor environment, preventing extreme temperature fluctuations. Additionally, the inlet and outlet air circulation system will remove stale air and bring in fresh air from outside.

“The biggest complaint from patients and staff has been the unbearable heat and bad odour. The new ventilation setup will eliminate trapped air, reduce the musty smell, and keep the temperature regulated. This will be a major relief for patients who are already dealing with health issues,” added Kumar.