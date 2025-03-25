Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram civil hospital basement ward to get temperature control system

ByIshita Singh
Mar 25, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Gurugram's Civil Hospital basement will get radiator thermostats and ventilation to tackle heat and odour issues, improving patient comfort.

The general ward basement of the Civil Hospital in Gurugram Sector 10 will soon be equipped with radiator thermostats and a room temperature control system to address persistent ventilation issues, foul odour, and excessive heat, officials said on Monday. The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a 15 lakh tender for the project.

The general ward in the basement of Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10 on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
The general ward in the basement of Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10 on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Previously used as a storage space, the basement now houses key healthcare services, including a physiotherapy clinic, district early intervention centre, and Mitrata Clinic for counselling children, and has a capacity of 50 patients. However, it suffers from lack of proper ventilation and air circulation.

“Many patients, especially elderly ones, complain of breathlessness due to the lack of fresh air. The basement gets extremely hot, and the foul smell makes it even worse. Some patients have to be moved to other wards because they simply cannot tolerate the suffocating environment,” said Manish Rathee, medical superintendent of the hospital.

Junior engineer Navin Kumar said, “The problem is not just heat but also humidity, which makes it difficult for patients to recover comfortably. The basement was not designed to function as a hospital ward, so air circulation was never planned. This new system will ensure that fresh air continuously flows in, reducing discomfort for both patients and staff.”

The radiator thermostats and temperature control system will help maintain a stable and comfortable indoor environment, preventing extreme temperature fluctuations. Additionally, the inlet and outlet air circulation system will remove stale air and bring in fresh air from outside.

“The biggest complaint from patients and staff has been the unbearable heat and bad odour. The new ventilation setup will eliminate trapped air, reduce the musty smell, and keep the temperature regulated. This will be a major relief for patients who are already dealing with health issues,” added Kumar.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On