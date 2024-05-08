Gurugram: Cop arrested, another suspended for extorting 4 lakh from arrested man

The Gurugram police has arrested a head constable and suspended an inspector at the Civil Lines police station in Sector 15, Gurugram, for allegedly extorting ₹4 lakh from a scrap dealer arrested from Delhi in a theft case, police said on Wednesday. The scrap dealer was arrested from Delhi for allegedly stealing wires and brought to the Civil Lines police station on April 25. (Representational image)

The suspended officer was identified as inspector Rahul Dev, station house officer of the Civil Lines police station. The arrested officer was identified as head constable Kulvinder (one name). Kulvinder was arrested after a case was registered against him under Section 386 (extortion) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday.

“Kulvinder was acting on the directions of the station house officer. The inspector had complete knowledge of the extortion. The inspector’s name will be added in the case based on evidence that surfaces from Kulvinder’s interrogation and necessary action will be taken,” said Mukesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Gurugram City).

The scrap dealer was arrested from Delhi for allegedly stealing wires and brought to the Civil Lines police station on April 25. He was produced before the court the next day, and the head constable asked him to pay ₹10 lakh for not taking him on police remand or linking him to other similar theft cases that had taken place in the area.

Investigators said that the scrap dealer’s nephew handed over ₹4 lakh to the head constable on April 26, and ₹6 lakh was to be paid later. However, the scrap dealer’s nephew had recorded a phone conversation in which the head constable had demanded the money. On May 3, the nephew submitted a complaint at the office of the deputy commissioner of police (west) following which an inquiry was ordered.

Police conducted an inquiry and recovered ₹50,000 of the ₹4 lakh extorted amount from the possession of the head constable, said ACP Kumar. The ACP submitted an inquiry report to senior authorities, who instructed him to arrest the head constable and suspend the inspector.

The SHO could not be reached for comment on his official phone number.