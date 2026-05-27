Gurugram courts resume work from PWD Rest House after fire incident

Judicial proceedings across Gurugram continued without major disruption on Tuesday, a day after a fire broke out in the record room of the District and Sessions Court Complex, with courts beginning operations from the PWD Rest House under alternative arrangements, officials said. District judge Narender Sura said reconstruction of records and alternative arrangements are being undertaken on priority. (HT)

Authorities said records and proceedings related to nearly all affected courts were shifted from the old court complex to the temporary facility to ensure uninterrupted judicial functioning. Hearings in urgent and essential matters were conducted as scheduled, while arrangements were made for advocates, litigants and court staff at the alternate venue.

District and sessions judge Narender Sura said ensuring continuity of judicial work and minimising inconvenience to the public remained the judiciary’s priority following the incident.

“Ensuring smooth judicial functioning without inconvenience to the public is our top priority. Reconstruction of records, alternative arrangements and uninterrupted continuation of court proceedings are being undertaken on priority,” Sura said.

The fire had broken out in the record room located in the old court complex and severely affected records stored inside the building. Officials said the actual extent of the damage is still being assessed as some portions of the structure remain unsafe because of high temperatures and pending technical inspection.

Meanwhile, teams from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and the scene of crime unit conducted a detailed spot inspection on Tuesday to ascertain the cause of the fire. Officials said technical experts are examining the site and collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

Gurugram Police has also constituted a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of ACP Sadar Dharambir Singh to conduct a comprehensive probe into the incident. The SIT will function under the supervision of DCP West Karan Goyal.

Providing details, ACP Dharambir Singh said the SIT includes the SHO of Shivaji Nagar police station, CIA in-charge Sector-10, Cyber In-charge West, SI Sanjay, SI Narpal and Head Constable Govind.

“The investigation is being carried out from all technical and forensic angles. Statements are being recorded and evidence from the site is being examined carefully,” Singh said.

The Gurugram Bar Association also extended support to ensure smooth continuation of court work during the transition period. Bar Association president Chandra Kant Sharma said advocates are coordinating closely with the judiciary and administration.

“Our collective priority is to ensure that judicial proceedings continue smoothly and litigants do not face inconvenience. People should not pay attention to rumours or misinformation as court functioning is continuing in an organised manner,” Sharma said.

Officials said administrative departments are continuing restoration and logistical work at the temporary facility while reconstruction and assessment of damaged records remain underway.