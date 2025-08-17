Gurugram deploys special task force to combat illegal waste dumping

The municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a multi-pronged offensive against the illegal dumping of municipal solid waste and construction & demolition (C&D) debris, introducing stringent penalties and deploying a dedicated Sanitation Security Force (SSF) to enforce the new regulations. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya during the meeting with officials on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

In a public notice issued by Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner on Saturday, it was highlighted that the unauthorised dumping of trash by bulk waste generators and vehicle operators is causing severe environmental degradation, public nuisance, and a violation of statutory norms.

The notice, effective from Saturday, warns that anyone found in violation will face immediate and severe consequences. Under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, violators are now liable for a fine of up to ₹1,00,000 per instance and a potential five-year imprisonment.

Additionally, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that such actions will also incur environmental compensation as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines. The notice also reminds citizens and businesses of their obligations under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which address public nuisance and damage to the environment.

To ensure compliance, the MCG has issued a separate office order to depute a specialised Sanitation Security Force (SSF). This team, composed of experts, gunmen, clerks, and helpers, is tasked with actively monitoring the city to prevent illegal dumping by private and unauthorised vehicles.

The SSF will operate in shifts, covering all hours, from 8.00am to 4.00pm, 4.00pm to 12.00am, and 12:00am to 8:00am. “Their core responsibilities include documenting violations by capturing geo-tagged photos and videos of offending vehicles and immediately sharing this evidence on a designated WhatsApp group. The team is also mandated to coordinate with the police to ensure that all confiscated vehicles are impounded and that further legal action is initiated,” said Dahiya.

All bulk waste generators, including residential welfare associations (RWAs), hospitals, malls, schools, and business establishments, have been advised to ensure strict compliance with waste segregation and disposal rules, exclusively through authorised channels, said officials adding that vehicles involved in illegal dumping will not only be seized but also blacklisted from carrying out any future waste-handling activities within the MCG’s jurisdiction.