Gurugram: DLF Phase 1 residents raise alarm over traffic chaos, seek strict enforcement

Residents of DLF Phase 1 on Saturday urged Gurugram Traffic Police to intensify enforcement to curb rising traffic violations, illegal parking and unsafe road behaviour across the neighbourhood.

At HT Gurugram’s First Dialogue, a civic platform created to enhance citizen–police interaction, five RWAs flagged several stretches of the neighbourhood, where congestion and accidents were frequently seen.

According to the letter submitted by RWAs during the event, vehicles, particularly autorickshaws and cars regularly occupy the left lane at Gate No 10 (Ashoka Crescent Road), creating inconvenience for those turning toward Golf Course Road. Residents alleged that vehicles are now commonly parked on sidewalks near the metro station and shops, blocking pedestrian movement and forcing people to walk on the road.

The letter also states that on crowded stretches such as Arjun Marg, the Shopping Mall stretch, Ashoka Crescent and the Qutub Plaza area, visitors, delivery vehicles and two-wheelers stop haphazardly along the road. Residents said several recent accidents had occurred due to speeding, wrong-side driving and illegal parking.

“This is not just an inconvenience, it is a serious safety issue. People are getting injured because vehicles park on blind spots and footpaths. We need strict and visible enforcement. Challans should be issued regularly,” said Rajeev Bajaj, advisor to Team One Welfare Society.

Harsh Khanna, a resident and member of the welfare society, said the situation had worsened over the past year. “Pedestrians cannot walk at Qutub Plaza. Vehicles stop wherever they want. Without consistent policing, nothing will change,” he said.

Responding to residents’ concerns, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic) Satyapal Yadav said enforcement would be intensified at all hotspots identified by RWAs. “We will increase towing, deploy more marshals during peak hours and take strict action against wrong-side driving. These issues have been taken up on priority,” he said, adding that technology-led solutions such as AI-based signal synchronisation and real-time monitoring were also being explored.