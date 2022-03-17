Gurugram: Encroachments on 2.2km stretch to be removed for road expansion

The work of expanding the width of the 2.2km stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is likely to pick up pace in the coming weeks as the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to start clearing encroachments on the stretch from Monday onwards.

HSVP officials said they have already sought support of the district administration and city police and the appointment of a duty magistrate for demolishing the encroachments.

Vikas Dhanda, estate officer I, said currently, the width of the stretch is 30 metres and has to be increased to 60 metres according to the project proposal being implemented by the NHAI. “The obstacles in the expansion of road will be removed on priority so that the work can be completed on time,” he said.

According to officials, apart from illegal structures and shops that have been constructed on land owned by HSVP, there is a petrol pump, CNG station and a few other structures, which need to be shifted for the expansion of the road. An ashram on this stretch has also been allocated a four-acre land at an alternative location and a meeting will be held with its representatives at the earliest to expedite the shifting process, said officials.

According to the survey wing of the HSVP, they have identified land owned by the authority, on which illegal tenements and shops have been constructed and will be the first ones to be removed. The authority has also sought permission from its headquarters to shift the petrol pump and other installations.

“Our aim is that work on the expansion of the road should be carried out without any hassle and we will try to ensure that the land is free of all encroachments. The utilities will also be shifted at the earliest,” said Dhanda.