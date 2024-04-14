Gurugram: Five Bangladeshi nationals arrested for kidney transplant trade

The Gurugram police on Saturday arrested five Bangladeshi nationals on charges of commercial business of organ transplant, including kidneys. The three recipients and two donors, all hail from Bangladesh, reported news agency PTI. The mastermind of the racket Mohammed Murtaza Ansari, a native of Jharkhand, is still absconding. The Gurugram police on Saturday arrested five donors and recipients on charges of commercial business of organ transplant, including kidneys.(File photo)

"We have arrested all the five accused. They were sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court today," said Arjun Dhundhara, SHO of Sadar police station.

The racket was uncovered after a raid at a hotel in Gurugram Sector-39 where a Bangladeshi national was found who had undergone a kidney removal procedure at a hospital in Jaipur under "suspicious" financial arrangements.

According to police, the donors took ₹2 lakh each for the kidney transplant. Post transplant, the gang allegedly used to make the recipient and the donor stay in a guest house in Gurugram. The now arrested five donors and recipients were staying in the guest house in Gurugram after undergoing kidney transplant surgeries.

The kidney recipients who have been arrested are namely Kobir MD Ahasanul (31), Nurul Islam (56) and Mahmud Syed Akb (25). The arrested donors are Shamim Mehndi Hasan (34) and Hossain MD Azad (30).

The arrest has happened 10 days after an organ transplant racket in Haryana and Rajasthan was busted. Earlier, on April 4, Gurugram Police with a joint team of CM flying squad and district health department, had busted a gang that got kidney transplant done for money in two private hospitals in Jaipur.