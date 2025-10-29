Gurugram: Garbage, poor roads torment Sector 102 residents

Locals of Sector 102, located along the Dwarka Expressway, allege the area is facing severe civic neglect despite hosting several high-end housing complexes. Residents said they are struggling with collapsing infrastructure, broken roads, erratic water supply, as well as dark and unsafe streets due to non-functional streetlights.

“The condition of the roads in Sector 102 is nothing short of pathetic: full of potholes, uneven patches, and constant waterlogging due to the absence of a proper sewerage line from MCG (Municipal Corporation, Gurugram),” said Naval Kishor Rustagi, president of Heritage Max RWA.

“The situation worsens at night with most of the streetlights non-functional, turning the entire stretch into a safety hazard for residents, commuters, and school children.” He added that repeated complaints to authorities have gone unanswered.

Residents allege that civic issues — ranging from encroachments by kabadiwalas (scrap collectors) and informal vendors to poor waste management — have turned the area into an unplanned mess. Illegal structures near the Dwarka Expressway underpass and encroachments on pedestrian walkways are common sights.

Locals also highlight that the long-promised 100-acre green park in Sector 102A, which was announced years ago, is still unbuilt. Residents claim that the site earmarked for it has been taken over by unauthorised constructions.

“We have been demanding basic infrastructure, not luxuries. Roads are broken, there’s no sewerage system, and streetlights remain dead for months. Despite being part of a prime urban corridor, Sector 102 has been completely overlooked,” Rustagi said.

No public transit or basic services

Adding to residents’ woes is the absence of public transport. They say there are no bus routes or auto stands connecting the sector with the rest of Gurugram, forcing complete dependence on private vehicles. The area also lacks a unique PIN code and post office— which residents claim reflects administrative apathy.

“There is absolutely no police patrolling in the area. We have also been demanding CCTV cameras at key junctions to enforce traffic discipline and deter reckless driving,” said Dhiraj Mehta, secretary of BPTP Amstoria RWA. He added that surveillance cameras could improve accountability and help deter petty crimes.

Responding to the residents’ concerns, Rajesh Mohan, DCP (Traffic), Gurugram, said police teams are regularly deployed in the area to manage congestion and ensure road safety. “Our teams conduct regular patrolling and monitoring along the stretch, especially during peak hours. We are also coordinating with RWAs and local authorities to identify accident-prone spots and install CCTV cameras where required to enhance enforcement.”

Water woes

Residents allege that the sector’s water problems have worsened due to repeated damage to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) pipelines by the local water mafia. These disruptions have left several housing complexes without regular supply, locals say.

“Water supply is frequently hit because of illegal tapping and damage caused by tankers. The authorities need to take strong action to stop this nexus,” said Rajbala Sangwan, president of Imperial Gardens RWA.

In response, Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, denied reports of any recent damages to pipleines under the Authority. “Maintenance of coloniser-laid pipelines remains the responsibility of the concerned developer,” said Verma.

Residents also said it was irresponsible and unsafe for a liquor store to be operating directly opposite a school. “It’s shocking that such an establishment continues to operate right in front of a school despite repeated objections from residents and parents,” Sangwan added.

In Gurugram, a liquor store must be at least 150 metres from the main gate of a recognised school, with a potential relaxation to 75m in urban areas under specific conditions. The Haryana Excise Policy also says that this rule does not apply if a new school is established within 150m after the liquor outlet has been licensed.

Safety hazards and encroachments

Residents say a high-tension electric pole standing in the middle of a key road also endangers motorists, especially during foggy winters. “The removal of the high-tension pole is extremely slow. Authorities need to act immediately before a serious accident occurs,” said Hari Bhagwan, former president of Oyster Grande RWA.

They also say the condition of the connecting roads between BPTP and Imperial Gardens is making daily commute difficult.

“Most of the connecting roads are in terrible shape, with potholes, uneven stretches, and no proper signage,” said Sunil Sareen, a resident of Emaar Imperial Gardens. “What should have been well-maintained green belts along the master roads have instead turned into dumping grounds and encroached spaces, making daily commuting both unsafe and unpleasant.”

The absence of a proper sewerage network remains the sector’s biggest concern. Monsoons routinely bring severe waterlogging, further damaging roads and posing health risks. “We have been repeatedly asking MCG to lay proper sewer lines, but nothing has moved beyond assurances. Residents of high-rise societies are forced to depend on temporary fixes,” said another RWA member.

Residents alleged that both the MCG and the GMDA have failed to coordinate effectively. Poor waste collection, erratic road cleaning, and unchecked encroachments have compounded problems, they added.

In response to the allegations, MCG joint commissioner Ravinder Yadav said the corporation is aware of the complaints. “We have already instructed our sanitation teams to carry out cleaning drives in Sector 102 and nearby areas. Continuous monitoring is being done to ensure no garbage is left unattended, and we are strictly enforcing action against open garbage burning. The issue of road dust and water accumulation will also be addressed through regular mechanical sweeping and proper drainage maintenance. Our aim is to make Gurugram cleaner and more livable through coordinated efforts with residents’ associations,” Yadav added.

Despite these assurances, residents say there has been little visible improvement. “We have had multiple meetings with local representatives, and every time we are assured that things will improve. But on the ground, the situation remains unchanged,” said Rustagi.

Meanwhile, RS Batth, District Town Planner (DTP), GMDA, said the enforcement wing of the agency is taking strict action against encroachment in along the master roads, green belts and footpaths developed by the Authority. “Warnings are issued to all defaulters followed by action against those who don’t abide by the law. We will continue enforcement drives in areas where complaints are being received from.”

As winter approaches and air pollution worsens, residents fear that open debris, poor drainage, and road dust will further degrade living conditions. “All we are asking for is the bare minimum: clean roads, working streetlights, sewer lines, and safe surroundings. Is that too much to expect in a city like Gurugram?” said Sunil Sareen, a resident of Imperial Gardens.