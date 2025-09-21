Gurugram gets bengali artwork ‘alpona’ on road as part of Durga Puja festivities

In a first-of-its-kind cultural initiative, the Bangiya Parishad Gurugram (BPG) transformed Wazirabad Chowk near Sector 56 into a canvas of Bengali tradition with a massive alpona painting, a folk art form similar to rangoli, as part of this year’s Durga Puja celebrations. The artwork, measuring nearly 15 feet in diameter, was created between midnight and 3am on Friday night

The artwork, measuring nearly 15 feet in diameter, was created between midnight and 3am on Friday night by around 100 volunteers, including children, senior citizens, and young professionals. Guided by Kalyan and Sanghita Roy, art teachers from Shantiniketan, the team used brushes and paints to recreate the intricate motifs of alpona, a practice widely seen on roads in Kolkata during Durga Puja.

“This is the first time Gurugram has witnessed such a cultural expression on its streets,” said Malay Nandy, president of BPG. “Our members, along with the local administration and councillor Sonia Yadav, worked through the night to make this vision a reality. We invite everyone to join our 20th year Durga Puja celebrations from September 27 at Sector 56.”

Local councillor Sonia Yadav (Ward 21), who facilitated permissions for the artwork, lauded the initiative. “On the pious occasion of Durga Puja, a magnificent Rangoli was created at Wazirabad Chowk with the support of residents, children, and senior citizens. This is the first such effort in Gurugram, and I wholeheartedly appreciate BPG for bringing this cultural tradition here,” she said.

For participants, the experience went beyond art. “In bringing Alpona to Gurugram’s streets, we have woven a piece of Bengal’s soul into the city’s modern fabric. This initiative is a bridge across generations and cultures, reminding us that art and empathy connect us all,” said Sabyasachi Ghosh, convenor of BPG’s infrastructure team.

“On Saturday evening we are starting our Durga Puja celebrations with alpona. This is just the beginning—many more events are lined up, from Anandamela and cultural shows to performances by renowned artists, as we welcome Maa Durga together,” said Susmita Roy, joint secretary, Maruti Vihar Sarbojonin durga puja committee.

The Gurugram Police ensured smooth execution of the event. DCP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Mohan praised the effort and its impact on the community. “Our team of 10 traffic personnel was deployed to manage safety and ensure smooth traffic movement during the activity. We are happy to support such initiatives that celebrate heritage while engaging the community,” he said.

The alpona at Wazirabad Chowk has already drawn the attention of passersby, serving as both a festive decoration and a symbol of Gurugram’s growing cultural diversity.