Gurugram: ‘Illegal dump’ fire in Sector 47 chokes residents for 12 hrs

A massive fire broke out on vacant land in Sector 47, long plagued by illegal waste dumping, on Sunday around 6.30pm, with smoke continuing to affect residents until Monday afternoon, fire department officials and residents said. Residents alleged delayed response, while fire officials said teams reached within 15–20 minutes of the call. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said the blaze erupted on open land near residential housing and a private school, prompting a call to the fire department around 6.30pm. However, they alleged delays in response worsened the situation.

“The fire tenders arrived late, by which time the blaze had intensified and spread rapidly. The smoke soon engulfed the entire area. When fire officials reached the spot, the intensity of the fire was so high that they had to source water from nearby housing societies,” said Prasanto K Roy, a resident of Sector 47.

Roy added that the situation persisted overnight. “Even after the fire tenders left at night, smoke began to rise again. Since morning, residents and students have been choking due to the lingering fumes. A simple fire has taken so long to be fully doused… one can only imagine the consequences if… a fire were to break out in a residential complex,” he said.

Abhay Pathak, RWA president of Bestech Park View Spa, said residents continued to inhale toxic fumes. “The fire could have been brought under control much sooner, but fire officials said they were unable to clear the smoke without a earthmover to remove the massive heaps of waste,” he said, adding that illegal dumping had continued at the site for three to four years despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). “The sector looked like a gas chamber,” he said.