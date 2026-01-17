Gurugram imposes traffic diversions ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, traffic police on Friday issued diversions for heavy and large goods vehicles in the district. Officials said heavy vehicles coming from all nearby districts to Delhi via Gurugram would be diverted through the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, starting from Saturday. The decision was made during a high-level meeting on Friday among senior traffic officials. (HT)

The decision was made during a high-level meeting on Friday among senior traffic officials. “The diversions will help avoid any disruption to vehicular movement during Republic Day 2026 and its rehearsal. All traffic inspectors (TIs) have been instructed to ensure smooth traffic management, and that heavy vehicle drivers do not park their vehicles on the road,” said deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan.

The traffic police have also advised heavy vehicle drivers not to drive their vehicles to the Gurugram area during this period and to cooperate with the police in maintaining a smooth traffic flow. Officials said the diversion imposed on heavy and large goods vehicles will remain in place until January 26. Heavy vehicles coming from nearby Jhajjar, Faridabad and Palwal districts to the national capital via Gurugram throughBhadsawill be diverted to KMP. “Traffic police will step up enforcement during the checks for proper management of vehicular traffic,” the senior official said.

According to Mohan, special checkpoints will be placed at strategic locations. “For the safety, security and efficiency of commuters, cranes and patrol vehicles will be deployed at critical bottlenecks to minimise any chances of snarls,” a senior traffic official said, requesting anonymity.

During the meeting, Dcp Mohan, senior traffic officials, including assistant commissioner of police (headquarters and highways) Satyapal Yadav and representatives of the remaining two zones, along with all TIs, were present.