Gurugram Metro construction to start from September 5

Construction for the first phase of Gurugram Metro project is set to begin with authorities holding the ‘Bhoomi poojan’ (ground breaking) ceremony on September 5. The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday said that union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana chief minister Naib Singh Saini will perform the Bhoomi Pujan. The program will be organised in Sector 44 opposite the GMDA office. GMRLworkers dug a borehole to carry out the geo-technical survey for the Gurugram metro project in April. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar visited the venue on Tuesday evening and gave necessary guidelines to the concerned departmental officers and reviewed all the preparations for the ceremony. He also informed that a public meeting will be held in the Gurugram University campus so that the citizens are also directly connected with this important project of the city.

The work in the first phase of the metro project includes construction of 15.22km of the metro rail viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85km spur to Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot in Sector 33.

Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) said that they are working to ensure that construction of Gurugram Metro is carried on a fast pace as the city needs a mass transport facility for the residents. “The bhoomi poojan will mark a historic day for the city. We plan to build the metro at a fast pace. The contractor has been asked to mobilise the site bythe middle of this month. We have also taken up geo-technical survey of the second phase so that tender for the second phase can also be finalised at the earliest. The ground breaking ceremony will be a historic occasion for the city,” he said.

The contract for the first phase of Gurugram Metro has been awarded to a joint venture for ₹1,277 crore plus GST.

A senior GMRL official said that a piling rig machine required for drilling foundations of metro pillars has already reached Sector 44 from where the work of the metro will start from the terminating point of Yellow line of Delhi metro.