Gurugram nightclub bomb blast: 3 more arrested as gangster Godara claims responsibility

Police in Haryana's Gurugram have made three additional arrests in connection with a crude bomb explosion that occurred outside two nightclubs in Sector 29, an official said on Friday. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Gurugram Police at the spot where a crude bomb was thrown outside a club in Sector 29 early on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)

All three suspects were produced in court and sent to police custody for six days.

According to news agency PTI, the three accused were arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya, which was formed by Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora in response to the bombing.

The three men, who were recently arrested have been identified as Ankit, 30, and Vinit Malik, 27 and Vikas, 28. While Ankit and Vinit are both from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, Vikas is a resident of Sonipat in Haryana.

Newly arrested suspects were with prime accused on the night of blast

The prime accused in the case, 27-year-old Sachin Taliyan, who is already in custody for seven days revealed during the interrogation that two of the newly arrested men were with Sachin at the time of the incident.

Sachin was apprehended while attempting to throw a bomb early Tuesday outside the Human Pub Club and Toy Box Club.

The SIT also intends to question two individuals arrested in connection with the blasts outside nightclubs in Chandigarh regarding this case.

What happened on the night of Gurugram club blast

On Thursday, gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the Gurugram nightclub blasts.

In a post on Facebook, Godara stated that the blasts in Chandigarh and Gurugram were just a "trailer" and tagged various individuals, including the Lawrence Bishnoi group, Gomi Mann group, Kala Rana, Virendra Charan, and Randeep.

On Tuesday, one of the two bombs exploded, and Sachin was about to throw a third bomb when he was captured by the police.

Haryana CM on Gurugram nightclub blast

On the nightclub blast case, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said there is no place for criminals in the state.

Police have already arrested one accused from the spot, and none of those responsible for the attack will be spared, the chief minister said.

Talking to media persons here after chairing a district public relations and grievance committee meeting, Saini also said that if anyone plays with law and order, he will either land in a hospital or be lodged behind bars.