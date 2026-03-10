Gurugram plans 20 routes as 100 electric buses set to arrive

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has drafted a route expansion plan for the 100 new electric buses expected to arrive in the coming months, officials confirmed on Sunday. The proposed plan, seen by HT, aims to enhance connectivity across new Gurugram sectors, the Dwarka Expressway corridor, Manesar, and the airport metro interchange at Sector 21 in Delhi. Officials propose routes connecting Sohna, Farrukhnagar, Cyber City and key metro nodes with trials planned after buses arrive. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the plan introduces 20 new routes spanning approximately 380km. These routes are designed to link key city centres while integrating residential and peripheral areas into the main public transport network. The network will feature a mix of trunk, primary, secondary, and regional routes. Specifically, around 18 buses will operate westwards to areas such as Farrukhnagar, Sultanpur National Park, and Chandu Bhudhera; 24 buses will run northwards toward Palam Vihar and AIIMS Badsa; another 24 buses will serve southern routes to Sohna, Maruti Kunj, and Sector 1/IMT Manesar; and 22 buses will run eastwards to Ghata, Cyber City, and Huda City Centre. The remaining buses will cover central city areas.

The expansion places a strong emphasis on new Gurugram sectors along the Dwarka Expressway. Eight proposed routes with 54 buses will cover around 96km there. Among the longest proposed routes are IMT Manesar to Cyber City (28 km), Dwarka Sector 21 airport interchange (32 km), and Gurugram bus stand to Ballabhgarh bus stand (42 km).

The plan also outlines four trunk corridors connecting Sector 2, Ghata, Sohna, Manesar, and the city’s railway station, with around 35 buses covering nearly 90km. “A high frequency of buses, with fewer stops, will link major city business hubs, malls, hospitals and universities on these identified stretches,” a senior GMCBL official stated, adding that the plan is still nascent.

To improve last-mile connectivity, approximately 30 buses are proposed across seven routes covering over 100km. “Seven dedicated routes... will connect the city’s major transport nodes with key metro stations and peripheral areas. The last-mile connectivity on these routes will improve access to areas such as Farrukhnagar, Bhondsi, Maruti Kunj, Mahavir Chowk and Manesar Sector 7,” the official added. Around 15 buses are proposed to link industrial and institutional clusters in Farrukhnagar, Bhondsi Jail, and Manesar with the city bus stand.

Intercity connectivity is also targeted through four regional routes linking Manesar with Dwarka Mod in Delhi and the Sector 21 airport metro interchange, as well as connecting the Gurugram bus stand to AIIMS Badsa, Karol Bagh, and Ballabhgarh, covering about 140km.

Officials noted that smaller 9-metre electric buses will be deployed on narrow stretches where current 12-metre buses face constraints. “The proposed routes will be tested on a trial basis after the buses’ expected arrival within the next three months. The routes will be modified based on footfall, performance and demand from the commuters,” the official said. Additional local routes are also proposed. Each bus is planned to run around 200km daily, with a payable operational cost of ₹55.47 per km.