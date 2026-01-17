Gurugram, Gurugram Police on Saturday arrested another minor involved in the murder of a history-sheeter, and recovered a country-made pistol along with an empty magazine from his possession, police said. Gurugram Police arrest another minor in history-sheeter's murder case, total 2 held

The minor accused revealed that he had gone to Hisar with history-sheeter Manoj Ojha to kill someone else. They had agreed to pay the accused ₹20 lakh in exchange for this.

However, after an argument over the refusal to pay ₹20 lakh, he shot Ojha dead on Tuesday near Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48, they added.

According to the police, Ojha, 34, a resident of Delhi's Chhatarpur, had 16 criminal cases registered against him.

Two pistols, two magazines and 26 cartridges were also recovered from his car. He was convicted in two cases and came out of jail on bail last year, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, police arrested Lokesh, a resident of Delhi in the similar case, police said, adding that the second accused, a minor is also arrested by the police.

During interrogation of the minor accused, it was revealed that Ojha had promised him for ₹20 lakh in an attempted murder case in Delhi, which he did not pay, the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Ojha also agreed to pay ₹20 lakh in a murder case in Hisar, but they could not succeed in carrying out the murder, the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, while returning from Hisar to Delhi, near Manesar, Manoj Ojha refused to pay him ₹20 lakh, following which Lokesh and the minor had an altercation with him, he said.

After this, the minor shot and killed Manoj Ojha near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza with one of the three illegal weapons kept in the car, he added.

Police is interrogating the accused, the spokesperson said.

