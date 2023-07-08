Three aides of gangster Sube Gujjar held for threatening toll plaza operator

Gurugram: Police on Friday arrested three members of jailed criminal Sube Gujjar’s gang for allegedly extorting money and threatening a toll operator to surrender his business. Gurugram, India-July 08, 2023: Varun Dahiya, ACP crime addresses a press conference after the arrest of three people allegedly from Sube Gurjar gang in a threatening case to grab the toll contract in Commissionerate Building in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 08 July 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)**To go with Leena Dhankar's story

As per investigators, the toll operator in Ghamroj registered a police complaint on Friday, stating that a group of suspects barged into his office on Thursday night and assaulted him. He said they threatened him to hand over the manpower work of the toll plaza.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they received a complaint from a manpower contractor of a toll plaza. “At least seven men armed with guns barged into the toll plaza. They threatened him to vacate the toll plaza by Friday morning and arrange for money. They further warned that their men would take over work at the plaza from the morning onwards, and if their demands were not met, he would be murdered,” he said.

Police have recovered the SUV used in the crime and two double-barreled guns from the possession of the suspects.

A case under Section 148 ( rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon or with anything which, used as a weapon of offence), 149 (unlawful assembly), 386 (extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to that person or to any other) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects at Bhondsi police station on Friday.

ACP Dahiya said they formed teams and scanned CCTV footage based on which the suspects were identified. “The Bhondsi police station and Sohna crime teams arrested the three gang members. They were identified as Vikram (31), a resident of Gurugram, Rakesh Kumar (41), who hails from Jhajjar, and Nikhil (21), from Jhajjar. During interrogation, they revealed that they carried out the attack on the instructions of gangster Sube Gujjar,” he said.

The Haryana Police on May 1, 2021, arrested gangster Gujjar, from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. He was wanted in more than 100 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Gurugram, Delhi and Rewari. The police had declared a reward of ₹7.60 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

