Gurugram police raid illegal party at farmhouse

The Gurugram police on Friday raided an illegal party at a farmhouse in the Raisina area of Sohna and arrested the organiser, recovering large quantities of liquor, narcotics and sound equipment, officials said. Officials said 130 grams of hashish (charas) was recovered.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Bhondsi police station, along with personnel from Sector 65 police station and Crime Branch units 39 and 40, conducted a joint raid at farmhouse in Rawli Raisina village. The operation was carried out under the supervision of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Surender Phogat, police said.

According to police, when the team reached the farmhouse at around 1 am, an illegal party was underway, with several young men and women present at the venue. During questioning, police identified the organiser as Anand Kumar alias Andy, 28, a resident of Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested him from a room inside the farmhouse.

Police said that during a search of the premises, a substantial quantity of liquor allegedly being served to guests without any legal permission was recovered.

Officials said 130 grams of hashish (charas) was recovered from the possession of the accused, while 101 bottles of beer, 23 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and a music system were seized from the spot. The party was being conducted without mandatory permission or licence from the excise department and involved the use of a loud music system, violating noise and excise regulations, police added.

An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi police station under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, relevant provisions of the Haryana Excise Act, and section 223 danger or annoyance to the public, including illegal parties creating disturbance. and Section 189 (Unlawful Assembly) if the gathering violates lawful orders or permissions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to illegal assembly and public nuisance, police said.

During preliminary questioning, the accused told police that he had procured the hashish from an unidentified person for supply at the party. Police said efforts are underway to identify and trace the source as part of the ongoing investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Dr Hitesh Yadav said strict vigilance would continue, especially with the New Year approaching. “Special surveillance is being maintained across the district. Any party found being organised without legal permission will be acted upon strictly,” he said.

Police said further investigation is underway and the accused will be produced before a court to seek custodial remand for questioning to uncover possible links to suppliers and organisers of similar illegal gatherings.