Gurugram pollution HSPCB tells RWAs to restrict use of non-compliant diesel generator sets
HSPCB has directed Gurugram RWAs to restrict non-compliant diesel generator sets, enforce GRAP curbs and ensure sewage treatment plants run round the clock.
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Thursday directed resident welfare associations (RWAs) and facility management agencies in Gurugram to restrict the use of non-compliant diesel generator (DG) sets, enforce Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures and ensure sewage treatment plants (STPs) operate round the clock to curb pollution.
At a meeting with RWA representatives and facility managers on Wednesday, HSPCB officials asserted that non-compliant DG sets cannot be used to meet routine domestic or commercial power demand during outages.
The pollution board also instructed operators to retrofit generators with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)-approved retrofit emission control devices (RECDs) or convert them to dual-fuel systems, as applicable under prescribed capacity norms.
The meeting was presided over by Assistant Executive Engineer Kamesh (single name).
The board also reiterated that DG sets must be restricted to emergency services, including lifts and emergency water pumps, in accordance with the applicable directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). This comes at a time when multiple builders in Gurugram have been taken to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over non-compliance with DG set norms.
The meeting also focused on implementing GRAP measures within residential and commercial premises, including dust control, prevention of open waste burning and proper management of construction and demolition waste.
HSPCB officials also directed facility operators to keep on-site STPs running continuously and ensure untreated wastewater does not flow into public drains. Treated wastewater should be reused for non-potable purposes, including horticulture and toilet flushing, instead of relying on fresh water for these needs.
The meeting comes amid heightened scrutiny of pollution-control measures in the National Capital Region (NCR), where compliance with restrictions on emission sources, dust and waste management is a key part of efforts to curb air pollution.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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