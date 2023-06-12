Gurugram: Two suspects were arrested from Churu in Rajasthan on Sunday for allegedly abducting a property dealer from the city on Saturday and setting him free after taking ₹5.9 lakh ransom from his family members, police said on Monday. Two held for abducting Gurugram property dealer

Police said that the suspects, Karanveer and Himanshu, after taking ransom money, had set the victim free in Rajgarh, Rajasthan. They said both the suspects worked with the victim and had a grudge against for paying them less commission from money earned in a property deal due to which they had abducted him from the city.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the suspects had initially demanded ₹7 lakh ransom but finally settled for ₹5.9 lakh.

“The family members had reported the matter at Rajendra Park police station on Saturday suspecting involvement of two persons who used to work with him in property dealings. An FIR was immediately registered following which the victim was traced in Rajghar after being set free,” he said adding the two suspects were on two-day police remand for detailed interrogation.