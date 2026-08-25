Heavy rain on Monday triggered power outages across several parts of Gurugram, with uprooted trees, short circuits and faults in feeders and substations disrupting supply for hours, officials and residents said. Gurugram rain brings recurring power outages, hours of disruption

Imperia Esfera and RMG residency in Sector-37 and Sector-10, societies across Dwarka Motorway, and Sectors-69, 70 and 71, colonies in Old Gurugram, and DLF Phases I, II and III and several other areas faced outages.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited officials said residents of Imperia Esfera had been facing outages for the past three days due to a fault in its internal power supply infrastructure, while outages in other areas were triggered by the rain. A maintenance team official of the society, asking not to be named, said the fault had been identified with the help of DHBVN teams. “We expect to fix the fault by Tuesday,” he said.

A senior DHBVN official said a fault in the metering panel installed by the realtor was causing the outage, forcing residents to run a diesel genset every night, while Monday’s rain further aggravated the situation. “We have communicated this to the RWA, but there is a lack of coordination between the realty firm and them,” he said.

Rinki Singh, a resident, said the RWA was yet to be handed over all responsibilities by the firm. “While RWA is asking the realtor to fix the fault, they are denying bearing the expenses, citing that it’s now residents who should look after everything,” she said.

Singh said fuses in the society had blown at least seven to nine times in three days despite repeated repairs. “At least 400 families living here are suffering badly due to the existing power outage situation,” she said.

Meanwhile, RMG residency faced an outage lasting at least six hours after a tree collapsed on an 11kV high-tension overhead feeder supplying the society.

Amod Kumar, a resident, said the outage began around 11.30am on Monday after heavy rain started and was restored by 5.30pm.

A DHBVN official said the power lines were damaged in the tree collapse, and repair work could begin only after the rain stopped. “It took a few hours for fixing the entire supply line, after which the supply was restored,” he said.

The Kadipur enclave in Sector 10 also faced several hours of outage after a tree collapsed on and damaged a supply line.

Pareena Coban, Pareena Laxmi, and several societies in Sector-99 and other areas receiving power from the 66kV substation in Sector-9 faced outages for several hours after a fault developed there following heavy rain.

Sandeep Walia, a resident of Pareena Laxmi, said the outage disrupted work. “I could not carry out my office work after my laptop was discharged,” he said.

Trees also fell on power lines in DLF Phase I and II, causing outages lasting several hours. Supply was restored after discom teams removed the trees and repaired damaged wires and jumpers following the rain, a process that took at least four to five hours, officials said. Later at night, DLF Phase-III’s T-block also faced an outage after a feeder connected to the 66kV Q-block substation broke down.