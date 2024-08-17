Gurugram residents protest against damaged stretch on Rampura-Pataudi road

Around 200 residents of Bestech Park View Ananda and representatives of RWAs from around 10 condominiums of sector 81 to 95 protested against the authorities for failing to repair a 120 metre stretch of Rampura Pataudi Road, road due to which commuters must face a lot of problems. The road stretch which is opposite the Park View Ananda Society has developed large potholes, and has not been repaired for long, alleged residents. On Saturday the residents carrying placards shouted slogans against the authorities for failing to resolve the issue. Residents of Bestech Park View Ananda condominiums in Sector 81 protest on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents claim that this road divides sector 81-82 and is six kilometres in length and it is heavily damaged in front of the Park View Ananda Society as a result of which commuters face a lot of problems.

Protesters, carrying placards and shouting slogans, “no road, no vote,” expressed their frustration with the authorities on Saturday. They alleged that despite spending crores of rupees on buying flats and paying taxes on them, the condition of infrastructure was bad in the area.

Manjit Ahlawat, president of Bestech Park View Ananda RWA, said that the condition of the road is such that people have to negotiate potholes that are 1-2 feet deep. “Vehicles are skidding daily on this stretch and senior citizens, and children find it difficult to cross this stretch. School buses coming to society also find it difficult to operate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pravin Malik, president of the United Association of New Gurugram, an umbrella group of RWAs, mentioned that the road has been in disrepair for the past decade due to ongoing litigation regarding land acquisition compensation.

“Due to litigation the road is stuck, and it has not been repaired but thousands of people who use this road living in sector 81 to sector 95 are suffering despite paying thousands of crores of external development charges. The rates of the flats in this area are in several crores but the condition of roads infrastructure is very bad,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) acknowledged the issue but noted that the land is under litigation and the matter is currently before the Supreme Court. The spokesperson added, “We will try to repair the road stretch to make it motorable, but the landowners previously had objected to the repair of this road stretch.”