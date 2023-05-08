Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram residents block Khandsa Road to protest against sewage overflow

Gurugram residents block Khandsa Road to protest against sewage overflow

ByLeena Dhankhar
May 08, 2023 11:26 PM IST

Residents alleged that despite complaining to MCG officials several times, nothing has been done to contain the sewer water

Gurugram: Residents of at least four colonies in Sector 11 staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) over sewage overflow and blocked the Khandsa Road on Monday.

Residents blocked the road for two hours, leading to disruption in vehicular movement following which traffic police personnel were called to the spot. (HT Photo)
Residents blocked the road for two hours, leading to disruption in vehicular movement following which traffic police personnel were called to the spot. They assured the protesting residents that the matter will be resolved at the earliest.

Dharam Prakash, one of the protesters, said residents have been facing a harrowing time due to the accumulation of sewer water on roads across Sector 11. “We are unable to move out of the house due to the present situation and the area keeps stinking all the time. It has become difficult to open the windows of the house. Many people in the area have fallen ill due to the unhygienic surroundings,” he said.

Another protester who identified himself as Paramjeet Singh, alleged that foul smell was emanating from the area due to the accumulation of sewer water and it has become a health hazard. “MCG officials have turned a blind-eye and nothing has been done from their end to end our ordeal. Sewer water is entering our houses. We were left with no option but to stage a protest on the streets. Drinking water is also getting contaminated,” he said.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said the matter has come to the notice of the civic body and action is being taken. “I have directed teams to visit the area and resolve the issue at the earliest. We will address the plight of the residents and all blocked drains will be cleaned on a regular basis,” he said.

Police said they received information about the protest after the Khandsa Road was blocked and a team from Shivaji Nagar police station was sent to the spot. “We diverted the traffic and the situation was normal after a couple of hours,” said a traffic police officer.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

