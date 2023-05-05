Gurugram residents stop dumping of waste at secondary points

Gurugram: Residents of Sector-37 and Khandsa on Friday stopped dumping of fresh waste at secondary points over foul smell emanating from these points. The residents alleged that the waste is not collected on time due to which it spreads on to the road and into residential areas. Residents held a protest against the dumping of waste in their locality by MCG which are secondary points of waste collection at Sector-37 in Gurugram on Friday (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Secondary points are waste collection points where garbage collected from households are dumped. There are presently 35 secondary points across the city, said officials.

Meanwhile, tractors involved in transporting waste from secondary points to Bandhwari landfill did not collect waste on Friday due to non-payment of dues pending for the last several months.

Last week, a tussle between the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and its concessionaire Ecogreen Energy over non-payment of five months’ dues had led to waste collection coming to a standstill at the 35 secondary points across the city.

Vikas Bansal, a resident of Sector 37-D, said that they have written to MCG several times over the secondary point in the area as it had become a mosquito breeding spot and that waste was not getting collected regularly.

“We will not let them litter the area with unorganised waste dumping. The situation is bad in the area. Waste is lying all over the place and often spills to the main road. Many people in the area have fallen ill due to the unhygienic surroundings,” he said.

Another resident, Komal Yadav, said that it has become difficult to travel on the stretch as waste has encroached the road. “Tractors meant to transport garbage are parked on the main road leading to traffic congestion and waste is not properly dumped by the private vendors. There are no mechanics to check dumping and collection from the spot. MCG officials should check the site everyday so that the menace can be checked. Unless they keep the area clean, we will not let them dump waste here,” she said.

Officials said that residents were annoyed by the foul smell and pollution in the area caused by the waste. They added that they were negotiating with the residents to resolve the issue. Earlier too, MCG has faced protests from residents at different locations for garbage dumping.

MCG officials on Friday said they have called a meeting of private vendors and the concessionaire and have asked them to collect waste from these secondary points on time.

Jaideep Kumar Narwana, additional commissioner of MCG, said he along with his team of sanitation inspectors visited the spot and got the area cleaned. “We are trying to resolve the issue with the residents and work will resume from Saturday,” he said.

