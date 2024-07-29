Gurugram: Safety audits for coaching centres

Two days after three aspiring civil servants lost their lives in a flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, the Gurugram administration has ordered safety audits of all coaching centres in the district, officials said. A team was formed on Monday to compile data and visit the sites to check the present safety measures in place, they added. District administration officials reported that private institutes do not require any licence to operate, and hence there is no exact data available. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav emphasised the urgency of this directive and a comprehensive review of safety measures at coaching institutes. He said, “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We cannot afford to be complacent. Every coaching centre must comply with safety norms to avoid such tragic incidents. To begin with, we will compile the list of coaching institutes that are operating from basements.”

District administration officials reported that private institutes do not require any license to operate, and hence there is no exact data available. The team will conduct a survey and submit a report within 30 days, they said, adding that at least 600 institutes are operational across the city.

Additionally, DC Yadav said the safety audits will focus on structural safety, emergency exits, fire safety, flood preparedness, first aid and medical facilities.

“Ensuring that the buildings are structurally sound and can withstand heavy rains and potential flooding is a primary concern. The audits will verify that all coaching centres have clearly marked, and accessible emergency exits. Additionally, the presence of functional fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and clear evacuation plans will be checked. Flood preparedness measures, such as the adequacy of drainage systems and the presence of sump pumps in basements to prevent water accumulation, will also be assessed,” said Yadav.

The administration has mandated regular safety drills and training sessions for staff and students. These drills aim to familiarise everyone with emergency procedures and ensure swift evacuations if necessary.

Parents and students have expressed concerns and relief over the new measures. Ritu Yadav, a parent of an aspiring civil servant, said, “It is a necessary step. The Delhi incident has raised many questions about the coaching centres operating without any safety protocols. The city already has waterlogging issues, and such a situation can arise any day during monsoons. Gurugram institutes are mostly running from residential areas and out of homes, which is a prime concern for parents now since the classes are held from basements.”

Lokesh Kumar, owner of a prominent coaching centre in Sector 14, Gurgaonsaid, “We welcome the audits and are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students. Our facilities are being thoroughly inspected, and we are addressing any gaps identified during the process.”

As the safety audits get underway, the administration has called for cooperation from all coaching centres. “This is a collaborative effort. We urge all coaching centres to comply fully with the safety audits and take immediate corrective actions where necessary,” said Yadav.

Gurugram officials said that the results of the safety audits will be closely monitored, and non-compliant centres will face strict penalties, including possible shutdowns.