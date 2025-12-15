Search
Gurugram Sector 21 faces tanker rush amid low water pressure complaints

ByMihika Shah
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 05:22 am IST

Nearly 400 families report low pressure, broken old lines and tanker dependence costing ₹1,500 per trip, while civic officials deny any supply disruption.

Residents of Sector 21 in Gurugram have been facing an acute water shortage for the past 15 days due to delays in the installation of a new water pipeline, forcing several households to rely on water tankers, residents said. 

Residents of pockets C and D say pressure has dropped to 80 psi and supply ends for last-row homes, even where new pipelines are installed. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Residents of pockets C and D say pressure has dropped to 80 psi and supply ends for last-row homes, even where new pipelines are installed.

Sector 21, divided into five pockets A, B, C, D and E, has been affected by inconsistent water supply, with pockets C and D reported to be the worst hit. Residents said low water pressure has left many houses, especially those located in the last rows, without any supply. Nearly 400 families are reported to be affected. 

“The water pressure, which should be around 130 to 135 psi, is now around 80 psi, which is why some houses are unable to receive an adequate water supply,” said Prakash Lamba, president of the Sector 21 residents welfare association. 

Due to the shortage, residents have been dependent on water tankers, with some arranging supplies as late as 11pm. “On one street, even three tankers were called,” Lamba said, adding that residents had repeatedly approached officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. “They assured us that the issue has been noted and pipeline work has begun, but the problem continues,” he said. 

Ajay Vats, a resident of Sector 21, said houses in the last rows have suffered the most. “The old pipelines are broken, and the installation of new pipelines has been delayed, so water connections are obviously disrupted,” he said. “We cannot rely on water tankers every day, as each trip costs around 1,500,” he added. 

Vats also said that even in areas where new pipelines have been installed, residents are not receiving an adequate water supply. 

However, MCG officials denied any shortage. “There is no water shortage in the area. All houses are receiving water as per schedule,” said Naim Hussein, sub-divisional officer at MCG. “Yes, there may have been some disruptions due to the ongoing pipeline work,” he said. However, MCG has shared no timeline for completion of the pipleline work thus far.

We examined the reported house numbers and discovered no shortage. There might have been brief interruptions in the morning or evening, but otherwise the area is receiving a regular water supply,” Hussein added. 

