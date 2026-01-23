Gurugram to get light to moderate rainfall today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert in Gurugram and adjoining southern Haryana districts for today, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at a few places. The district recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C on Thursday, from an earlier of 5.9°C on Wednesday.

The weekly weather report predicted a light to moderate rainfall at many places in the district today, breaking away from the prolonged dry weather spell observed during this winter season.

IMD forecasted the rain showers, along with gusty winds speeding between 40-50 km/h, expected to pick up to 60 km/h today. “Due to the western disturbance now seen as a trough in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies, rainfall with an intensity of 2.5 to 15.2mm is expected at a few places in Gurugram today. The minimum temperature is expected to increase by 2-4°C in the next two days and subsequently fall by 2-4°C for the next 48 hours, followed by another spike later on,” a senior IMD official said.

According to IMD’s live regional weather report on its website, the rainfall starting with 1.44mm during the early morning hours today will likely rise to 5.91mm in the evening. The weekly rainfall report prepared by subdivisions in the district between January 16 to 22 mentioned no rain showers; however, the cumulative showers during January remained 0.2mm below the normal rainfall of 7mm typically observed during the period.

Meanwhile, the district recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C on Thursday, from an earlier of 5.9°C on Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded to be 22.8°C.

Air quality in Gurugram continued to remain under the “very poor” category, with the air quality index (AQI) lodged at 366 at 4pm on Thursday, according to the daily bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB’s Sameer app, at 8pm on Thursday, the district recorded an AQI of 375. Out of the three active monitoring stations, two were at the “severe” category, including Sector 51 station at 402 and Vikas Sadan at 416.The third station, NISE Gwal Pahari recorded an AQI of 306.