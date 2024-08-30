Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 31, 2024 34.54 °C Overcast clouds September 1, 2024 36.17 °C Sky is clear September 2, 2024 35.72 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 33.74 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 30.7 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 30.66 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 25.96 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 30, 2024, is 33.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 35.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.14 °C and 36.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 35.18 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 199.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024

