Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on January 11, 2025, is 15.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.8 °C and 19.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:43 PM. Gurugram weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.57 °C and 20.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 15.80 Light rain January 13, 2025 18.27 Sky is clear January 14, 2025 18.98 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 18.92 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 19.50 Light rain January 17, 2025 19.79 Light rain January 18, 2025 19.96 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



