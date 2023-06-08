Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman befriends man via dating app, later demands 5 lakh from him. What happened next?

Woman befriends man via dating app, later demands 5 lakh from him. What happened next?

Binita Kumari had taken the man who she befriended via a dating app to a hotel and forced him to consume beer.

The Gurugram Police have arrested an IT firm employee for allegedly extorting a man by levelling fake allegations of molestation against him. According to police, 27-year-old Binita Kumari demanded 2 lakh from the complainant who she had befriended on a dating app with the help of her accomplice Mahesh Phogat, PTI reported.

An FIR was registered against the duo at Gurugram's DLF Phase 2 police station. The accused have duped 12 other people, and have made false rape and molestation charges against five people.

Binita Kumari had befriended the victim through a dating app. (Representational image)

Binita, who hails from Bihar, had connected with the victim over dating app Bumble. On May 28, the accused took the victim to a hotel in Sector 23 area and forced him to drink beer. Sensing something was wrong, the complainant refused to drink and left the hotel. According to police, the woman called him up and accused him of misbehaving and molesting her.

The woman also threatened to lodge a police complaint against the victim. It was then her accomplice Mahesh called the victim and demanded 5 lakh to settle the case. Later, the amount settled was 2 lakh. The complainant paid both of them 50,000 and promised to pay the remaining amount. He later approached the police for help, who laid the trap to arrest the duo.

According to the plan, the victim called Binita to receive rest of the money at Maulsari Market near Sai Temple. Phogat was caught red-handed receiving the money. Later, Binita Kumari was nabbed from U block in DLF-3, ACP Kaushik told PTI.

The police have also recovered 50,000 paid by the victim along with two mobile phones from the arrested duo. The woman and her accomplice were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody.

gurugram gurugram police
