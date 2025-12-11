Gurugram: 39-year-old man arrested for duping business partner of 1.9 crore

A 39-year-old man was arrested from Sector-89A on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating a real estate agent working for a pan-India firm and duping a retired army colonel of ₹1.89 crore after luring him for partnership in a real estate business, police said on Wednesday. The suspect, Aman Kumar. (HT)

The suspect was identified as Aman Kumar originally from Jakhrana in Rajasthan’s Alwar, currently living in Sector 82A. The Gurugram police economic offences wing arrested him after investigation and bank transactions revealed that he had siphoned off the victim’s money.

Police said Kumar had come in contact with the retired officer, hailing from Ladpur in Delhi, in 2016 by impersonating a real estate agent as the victim wanted to rent out one of his apartments in the city. He maintained a trustworthy relationship with the victim and finally put forward a proposal for a business partnership in 2023 but investment in real estate for high returns.

Investigators said that Kumar lured the victim to open a joint bank account for launching themselves in the real estate business.In that account, the suspect and the victim had deposited ₹2 crore each in multiple transactions in 2023.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that instead of going ahead with the business partnership, Kumar, who also had the access of the joint account, transferred the entire amount deposited by the victim into 15 different bank accounts of his relatives and close aides by the end of 2023 after withdrawing his own amount first.

“He spent a majority of the money for his personal uses,” said Turan.

“The suspect had a real estate office in Sector 89A from where he had operated to win the trust of the victim. On March 26 last year, the victim, after knowing that he had been duped by Kumar, got an FIR registered against him for criminal breach of trust and cheating at Kherki Daula police station,” he added.

Turan said that after arrest, it came to light that Kumar already had a cheating and forgery case registered against him in West Bengal along with a molestation and snatching case in Gurugram.

Police said that they have taken the suspect on remand for detailed interrogation after production before a court on Wednesday to ascertain where he had invested or spent the entire money of the victim.