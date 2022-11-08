Gurugram’s air quality improves to ‘poor’, thanks to scattered rain in Haryana

The average air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram improved further on Tuesday to 287 in the ”poor” category from Monday’s 305, in the ”very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm daily bulletin.

Tuesday’s air was also the cleanest since it hit the “severe” category (430) on November 3 in Gurugram and neighbouring areas which had prompted the CAQM to enforce stage 4 level restrictions under the graded response action plan (Grap). It was withdrawn on Sunday in Gurugram after the air quality improved.

The scenario in Gurugram at present is opposite to that of Delhi where the AQI rose to 385 on Tuesday in comparison to 354 on Monday, both figures in the ”very poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is classified as “good”, 51 and 100 is “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 is “severe”, as per the CPCB.

VK Soni, head of the environment monitoring and research centre at India Meteorological Department (IMD), said short spells of rain were reported from parts of Haryana on Tuesday, which led to improved wind speed and reduced pollution in Gurugram.

“The main reason behind improved air quality in Gurugram is the western disturbance. Throughout the day, there were good winds that facilitated the dispersion of pollutants. Air quality over the next two days is also expected to remain in the “poor” category,” Soni said.

Experts said the situation would start to deteriorate from November 12 once more when wind direction changes and starts blowing from the north.

A scientist from IMD Chandigarh said isolated rain is expected across southern Haryana, including Gurugram, till November 10 due to a western disturbance and a system formed over south Rajasthan.

“However, as per our present prediction, this rain would not be strong enough to settle the pollutants in the air. Only if another other system combines with the existing one to increase cloud activities will the rain intensity increase and help in clearing the air,” he said.