Gurugram’s govt schools to be repaired to avoid monsoon disruptions

Gurugram A primary school in Gurugram. (Representational photo/HT Archive)

The Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) has directed district project coordinators to inspect and repair government school buildings on priority, to avoid monsoon-related disruptions and damage to infrastructure. It has also allotted funds for the same, officials aware of the matter said.

The directive, issued in a letter on Tuesday, listed an exhaustive checklist: cleaning rainwater pipes and spouts, repairing tile terracing and parapets, clearing vegetation from terraces, and checking stormwater drainage systems. Roofs, door-window projections, and drinking water arrangements are also to be inspected to ensure student safety, it said.

“A total of 574 government schools have been covered under this initiative. We’ve allocated ₹1.68 crore for 444 primary and upper primary schools (Class 1–8), and ₹85.25 lakh for 122 secondary and senior secondary schools. Additionally, eight PM SHRI schools have received a dedicated budget of ₹9.5 lakh,” said Satya Narayan Yadav, assistant project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Gurugram.

He added that school-level technical teams were deployed to oversee the inspection and repairs.

The initiative comes against a backdrop of recurring monsoon issues across Gurugram’s schools. Schools, especially those in low-lying rural and urban areas, get inundated during monsoon, hindering academic and extracurricular activities. In rural belts, rainwater stagnates for days, impacting school functioning and raising health risks.

Yadav said funds were allocated based on student strength. “Each school has been directed to spend at least 80% of their grant on infrastructure and cleanliness, so students don’t have to suffer due to poor facilities during monsoon. All heads have been asked to submit a utilisation certificate to ensure transparency and accountability,” he said.