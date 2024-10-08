Gurugram’s turnout at 57.4%, low urban count despite poll booths in condos

The move to set up polling stations inside high-rise condominiums in Gurugram aimed at facilitating easier voting for residents saw a lukewarm response, as voter turnout remained low in urban polling booths. In the Gurgaon assembly constituency, only 37.74% of voters cast their ballots across 42 urban polling stations, while Badshahpur, with 70 high-rise polling booths, saw a slightly higher turnout of 48.72%. Pataudi registered a comparatively better 53.63% turnout at its eight urban booths, while Sohna recorded 44.90% at its five urban polling stations, according to data released by the district election officer. (Representative Image)In the Gurgaon assembly constituency, only 37.74% of voters cast their ballots across 42 urban polling stations, while Badshahpur, with 70 high-rise polling booths (HT Archive)

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav expressed disappointment at the low turnout in urban areas, especially in Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies. “We are analysing the data from high-rise societies and will reward the top three condominiums with the highest voter turnout. We will continue to take steps to make it easier for people in urban areas to participate in the electoral process,” said Yadav.

Despite the district-wide polling percentage standing at 57.4%, both district authorities and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) were surprised by the low participation in urban centres. Pravin Malik, president, Sare Homes RWA in sector 92 said that the majority of voters in urban areas were disinterested because of poor governance and civic apathy prevailing in the city. “The city residents are not interested in participating in a political process which is not responsive to their needs. There was also a long weekend and many people also left the city for holidays,” he added.

Gurgaon assembly constituency

In the Gurgaon constituency, many condominiums recorded dismal numbers, with some polling booths seeing as low as 28% turnout. At Pinnacle Housing Society in DLF Phase 1, only 305 voters out of 1,076 cast their votes, registering a 28.35% turnout. At Shri Chaitanya Techno School in Sushant Lok 1, turnout was 29.34%, while The Aralias in DLF Golf Links saw 37.24% voter participation.

However, some urban booths performed relatively better. The community centre (Kendriya Vihar) in Sector 56 recorded 44.93%, with 411 out of 914 voters participating in the polls. Meanwhile, RD School in Ardee City led the Gurgaon constituency with a 52.51% turnout, with 461 voters exercising their franchise out of 878 electors.

Badshahpur assembly constituency

In the Badshahpur constituency, the voter turnout at high-rise polling stations was higher compared to Gurgaon, with some condominiums in developing sectors along the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road recording over 60% turnout. According to the data, India Bulls Centrum Park in Sector 103 saw 65.46%,ut with 415 voters out of 634 casting their votes. While Space Privy in Sector 93 recorded 65.61%, and Palm Hills in Sector 77 led with 66.78%.

However, several other booths in Badshahpur witnessed low turnout. At Garden Estate in DLF Phase 1, only 32.14% of eligible voters participated. Ireo Victory Valley saw 37.82%, and Nirvana Country’s Patio Club in Sector 49 recorded a turnout of 37.96%.

Pataudi assembly constituency

Pataudi’s urban polling stations outperformed Gurgaon and Badshahpur. Voting turnout at the eight urban polling booths in the Pataudi constituency stood at 53.63%. Microtek Greenburg condominium in sector 86 witnessed 63.58% voter turnout with 686 voters casting their votes out of 1,079. The lowest voting at an urban polling booth in this constituency happened in Vatika India Next condominium in sector 83 which saw 46.93% voter turnout.

Sohna assembly constituency

The five urban polling booths in high rise condominiums in the Sohna constituency witnessed a 44.90 % voter turnout. In Sohna, Ireo Grand Arch registered a 53% voter turnout, the highest in the constituency, while Valley View Estate on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road saw the lowest participation with 32.98%.

District administration to felicitate the top three condominiums with the highest voting

In recognition of their efforts to significantly boost voter turnout, the district administration of Gurugram will be felicitating the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of three condominiums that recorded the highest voting percentages during the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Palm Hills in Sector 77, Spaze Privy in Sector 93, and Indiabulls Centrum Park in Sector 103 emerged as top performers in motivating their residents to come out and vote.

DC Yadav, said: “These RWAs did commendable work by encouraging residents to step out and vote. While some RWAs tried hard, the overall turnout in many other areas remained lower than expected, leaving us with important lessons to reflect upon.”

Among these, Palm Hills in Sector 77 led the charge with 611 out of 915 residents casting their ballots, resulting in a turnout of 66.78%. Following closely, Spaze Privy in Sector 93 saw 309 out of 471 residents vote, with an impressive 65.61% turnout. Indiabulls Centrum Park in Sector 103 recorded 415 voters out of 634, marking a turnout of 65.46%