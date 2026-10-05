Haryana CM in Singapore to study infrastructure models for Gurugram convention centre
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini studied the facilities, construction technology, modern engineering and operational systems at Suntec City
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who left for Singapore on Saturday as part of his visit to study international infrastructure and urban development models, on Sunday visited the city-state’s Suntec City to examine its convention centre and other facilities for the proposed 25-acre convention centre in Gurugram.
Saini studied the facilities, construction technology, modern engineering and operational systems at Suntec City, with the Haryana government looking to incorporate relevant international practices into the proposed Gurugram project.
The chief minister said the convention centre would be developed on the lines of Singapore’s Suntec City and equipped with advanced technology and modern engineering to host international conferences, business meetings, exhibitions and other global events.
“The convention centre to be developed in Gurugram will be on the lines of Singapore’s Suntec City. Studying the facilities available at the convention centre there is important for understanding the best international practices for the proposed project,” Saini said.
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The proposed 25-acre convention centre is aimed at strengthening Gurugram’s position as an international business and events destination. Saini said the project will further enhance the city’s global identity and help attract investment and boost business activity in Haryana.
“The construction of a world-class convention centre will strengthen Gurugram’s international identity and promote investment and business activities in the state. This will have a positive impact on Haryana’s economy,” he said.
The visit to Singapore is part of the state government’s effort to study international models of infrastructure development, urban planning, environmental management and water conservation and assess how relevant practices can be adopted in Haryana.
Focus on urban infrastructure and environment
During his visit, Saini also visited Gardens by the Bay, where he examined Singapore’s systems for environmental conservation, preservation of plant species and advanced water management.
He reviewed environment-friendly infrastructure, particularly measures related to water supply and conservation, and sought information on the technologies and practices being followed there.
Saini said Singapore’s experience in urban planning, convention infrastructure, environmental protection and water management could provide useful inputs for Haryana’s future development.
The chief minister also announced plans for a large and aesthetically developed park in Manesar alongside modern infrastructure.
He said the park would provide residents with better civic amenities as well as green and open spaces, contributing to the overall development of the area.
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“The visit to Singapore’s convention centre has been important from the perspective of understanding international best practices in modern urban planning, convention facilities, environmental conservation and water management. These experiences will be considered for implementation in Haryana to make the state more developed, modern and environment-friendly,” Saini said.
Saini’s Singapore visit began on Saturday, with the chief minister travelling to the city-state to study infrastructure and development models that could be relevant to Haryana.
During his visit to Gardens by the Bay on Sunday, Saini also interacted with Indian and foreign tourists.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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