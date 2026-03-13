Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday inaugurated the three-day 38th 'Vasant Utsav' at the Town Park in Panchkula's Sector-5. Haryana CM inaugurates 38th Vasant Utsav in Panchkula; announces environmental initiatives

For the first time in its 37-year history, the event is being organised on the lines of the Surajkund Mela. During the ceremony, the local cactus garden was also reopened to the public after remaining closed for nearly a year for maintenance.

Saini inspected the flower exhibition, including sections for cut, dry, and fresh flowers, and visited stalls showcasing products made by self-help groups.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister described the festival as a celebration of ur culture and nature that has become a major attraction for people across the state. He noted that Panchkula is a well-planned city known for its environment and organised development.

The event features various competitions including floral decoration, cut flower displays, rangoli, painting, pot painting, face painting, tattoo making, environment quiz, mehendi and fancy-dress competitions to encourage creativity among youth, according to an official statement.

Saini said India's culture is deeply rooted in its seasonal changes. He noted that the festival serves as a reminder that change is a natural process leading to progress.

Speaking on environmental issues such as global warming, the chief minister said the state government is implementing initiatives to increase green cover, promote water conservation and protect biodiversity.

Under the Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme, an annual pension of ₹3,000 is provided for the maintenance of trees older than 75 years. So far, 3,819 trees have been identified, and over ₹2 crore has been disbursed to their caretakers. An additional 1,541 trees have been identified under the scheme, he added.

Saini further informed that 20 'Oxyvans' have been established across Haryana, where trees are planted land parcels ranging from 5 to 100 acres. Work is currently underway at Bir Ghaghar in Panchkula and along the Old Badshahi canal in Karnal to plant rare and medicinal species.

He further said the state government is also linking conservation with tourism and development, including a plan to develop the world's largest jungle safari in the Aravalli region of Gurugram.

Referring to the 2026-27 state budget, the chief minister said the Haryana State Agro-Forestry Policy will be implemented to support the plywood industry and increase tree cover. Other initiatives include the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and the notification of 'Pavitar Upvan' for protection. A deer park will also be developed on 100 acres of forest land in Hasanpur village of Karnal district at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore.

