Haryana CM Saini inaugurates India’s first all-in-one Tesla facility in Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday inaugurated India’s first all-in-one Tesla Motors facility in Gurugram, asserting that the state is prepared to become the company’s primary manufacturing base in India. CM Saini during the inauguration in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The CM said the state has positioned itself as a leading destination for global investors through reforms aimed at reducing business costs, modernising regulations, and strengthening industrial infrastructure.

The newly inaugurated Tesla Centre at Orchid Business Park in sector 48 brings sales, delivery, service and charging under one roof for customers. The facility features Model Y test drives, V4 Superchargers, and a display of the Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot — also showcased in Mumbai and Delhi.

Since its entry into the Indian market in July, Tesla has opened centres in Delhi and Mumbai and three charging sites across the two metros. With the upcoming site at One Horizon in Gurugram, Tesla will operate four charging stations equipped with 16 superchargers and 10 destination chargers.

“In Gurugram, we have opened our first all-in-one Tesla Centre, combining experience, service, delivery and charging. Our charging network will expand rapidly to ensure a seamless EV experience for customers,” said Sharad Agarwal, Tesla India’s General Manager.

‘Haryana a manufacturing powerhouse’

Saini said Haryana’s established automobile ecosystem—responsible for producing the highest number of passenger vehicles in the country—gives it a natural advantage as India transitions to electric mobility.

“Haryana is not just a market, but a manufacturing powerhouse,” he said, adding that the state is confident that global EV innovators will prefer Haryana for future expansion.

Ease-of-doing-business reforms take centre stage

Reiterating the state’s push towards lowering the cost of doing business, the CM highlighted new leasing policies for industrial plots, local supply-chain integration, and the creation of the Department of Foreign Cooperation to engage directly with international companies and governments. Haryana’s strong performance in national ease-of-doing-business rankings is the result of sustained administrative reforms, he added.

Saini also pointed to the growth in Haryana’s export economy—from approximately ₹70,000 crore before 2014 to over ₹2.75 lakh crore currently—along with improved logistics capacity, making the state competitive for large-scale industrial investments.

‘Reforming outdated laws to free businesses from red tape’

The CM said Haryana has amended or decriminalised obsolete legal provisions under the Public Trust Ordinance, 2025, which removed penalties across 164 provisions in 42 state Acts. “These reforms have enabled the establishment of over 12.2 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the last 11 years, generating employment for over 49 lakh people,” he said.

Innovation, AI hubs, and the $1 trillion vision

Calling Haryana the “land of the Gita,” the chief minister said development in the state is driven by a “heart-to-heart (H-to-H) model,” rooted in public trust and long-term economic planning. The state aims to contribute significantly to India’s economic growth by targeting a $1 trillion economy by 2047, Saini added.

He added that over 9,100 recognised startups are now operating in Haryana, and AI hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula, backed by a newly established Department of the Future which will support emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, the CM said Haryana would continue to strengthen its policy ecosystem to attract global investors and encourage sustainable mobility in the state.