Haryana may withhold results if students don’t return e-Adhigam tablets on time

The Haryana government may withhold board results, certificates, and marksheets for students of classes 10 and 12 who fail to return the tablets issued to them under the e-Adhigam scheme, officials said on Monday. Board exams run Feb 26 to Apr 1. DEOs, principals and teachers tasked with ensuring recovery of tablets within five days of exam completion. (Getty Images)

In a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on February 13, the Directorate of School Education Haryana has directed students of classes 10 and 12 to deposit the tablets within five days of the completion of Haryana state board examinations, which are scheduled between February 26 and April 1.

The department has also directed district education officers (DEOs), school principals and teachers to ensure timely recovery of the tablets issued under the scheme.

The directive added that the students who wish to continue their education in the same school in class 10 need not submit their devices. However, a class 10 or 11 student opting out from his/her current schools must submit the devices to the teachers concerned.

Officials said the devices remain government property and must be returned in proper condition along with functional chargers as per the guidelines. They added that even if the “defaulters” receive their marksheets and certificates, their character certificates, transferring certificates (TCs) will only be issued after they submit their devices.

The SOP also states that the tablets must be returned with its IMEI number for tracking even if the original box is missing. In case of any loss or thefts, parents will have to file an FIR at the nearest police station and submit a copy along with a signed undertaking to the school, it stated, adding that no replacement devices will be issued or accepted in such cases.

The state government’s e-Adhigam scheme (Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules) provides devices with pre-loaded content along with personalised and adaptive learning softwares. Launched in 2022, the scheme aimed to reduce digital divide, enabling students to access educational materials and mock tests on these devices.