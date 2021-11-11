Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana reports 13 new Covid-19 cases; 9 from Gurugram
According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,050. Among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurugram.
The total active cases in the state were 95 while the overall recoveries were 761,200.(Unsplash)
Published on Nov 11, 2021
PTI |

Haryana on Wednesday reported no Covid-related death but thirteen fresh cases of infections, pushing the total case count to 771,368. According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,050.

Among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurugram.

The total active cases in the state were 95 while the overall recoveries were 761,200.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said. 

Thursday, November 11, 2021
