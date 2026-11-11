Haryana reshuffle: New chiefs appointed for GMDA, MCG
Dusmanta Kumar Behera is the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Pankaj is the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)
The Haryana government on Tuesday appointed Dusmanta Kumar Behera as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Pankaj as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), replacing Phool Chand Meena and Pradeep Dahiya, respectively, in a major administrative reshuffle.
According to the transfer orders issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, Behera, a 2007-batch IAS officer, will also head the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA). He was previously serving as commissioner and secretary in the human resources and general administration departments.
Meena, a 2004-batch IAS officer who headed both GMDA and FMDA, has been transferred as commissioner and secretary in the human resources and general administration departments.
In another key appointment, Mohd Imran Raza, a 2015-batch IAS officer, has been posted as additional CEO of GMDA, replacing Vishwajeet Chaudhary. Raza was previously director of human resources and special secretary in the human resources and general administration departments.
Chaudhary will continue as CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), which is overseeing the introduction of electric buses in the city.
Pankaj, a 2020-batch IAS officer, has been appointed MCG commissioner and district municipal commissioner, Gurugram. He was previously serving in both capacities in Panipat.
He replaces Pradeep Dahiya, a 2013-batch IAS officer, who has been appointed managing director of the Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills and director of the state audit department.
The reshuffle comes amid efforts by the state government to improve sanitation, sewage management, roads and other civic infrastructure in Gurugram. The government had recently held several meetings with MCG and GMDA officials to review these issues.
Ankita Choudhary, a 2019-batch IAS officer serving as additional commissioner of MCG, has been transferred to Panipat, where she will take over as municipal commissioner and district municipal commissioner, replacing Pankaj.
Jitender Kumar, a Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer, has been given the additional charge of district registrar, Firms and Societies, Gurugram, replacing Arpit Gahlawat. He was serving as zonal administrator, Haryana state agriculture marketing board.
Among other appointments, 2012-batch IAS officer Shakti Singh has been posted as director of sports and special secretary in the sports department. He will also serve as director of human resources and special secretary in the human resources and general administration departments.
Singh was previously managing director of the Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills and director of the state audit department.
The transfers take effect immediately, according to the government order.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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