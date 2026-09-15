Haryana STF unit arrests ‘arms smuggler’ in Sohna, recovers six pistols
The 29-year-old Agra resident was intercepted while allegedly carrying a consignment for delivery and was sent to four days of police remand.
The central unit of the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspected arms smuggler in Sohna and recovered six country-made semi-automatic pistols from his possession, officials said Monday.
The suspect, a 29-year-old resident of Khandari in the Civil Lines area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested Sunday following a tip-off and technical data analysis, STF officials said.
An FIR was registered at City Sohna police station under sections 25 and 29 of the Arms Act on Sunday after the firearms were recovered from his possession. Police said the suspect was allegedly involved in the illegal possession and continuous supply of firearms for the last several months.
A senior STF official said the suspect was produced before a court Monday and taken on four days’ police remand for detailed interrogation.
“He was being questioned to establish the source from which he had procured firearms and also to identify the suspects to whom he was scheduled to supply them. Till now, nothing has surfaced to establish that he was linked with any gang,” he said, adding that the suspect had reached Sohna to deliver the consignment before he was arrested.
Officials said the pistols were .32 bore and were country-made semi-automatic firearms. They were of high quality and probably meant to be supplied to local criminals in Haryana and Rajasthan, they said.
Officials said details were being gathered from the suspect’s mobile phone to ascertain whom he had been in continuous contact with. STF officials also said he had smuggled weapons in large quantities earlier.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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