Haryana to establish ITMs in 10 districts to boost industrial infrastructure: CM Saini

Haryana is planning to establish new Integrated Manufacturing Townships (IMTs) in 10 districts to boost industrial infrastructure and attract investors, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (CMO Haryana X)

He was speaking at a seminar on “Making India a Global Manufacturing Hub” in Gurugram. The event, organised by the Bharat Global Industries Forum (BGIF) and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, was attended by industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

“Our goal is to ensure that Haryana’s industrial development continues at an accelerated pace. By simplifying regulations and enhancing investor-friendly policies, we are creating a business environment that promotes growth and generates employment. Making life easier and more convenient for the people of Haryana remains our topmost priority,” said Saini.

He said that Haryana’s upcoming state budget will give special attention to sectors such as agriculture, industry, and infrastructure. He said that he has personally been conducting pre-budget meetings across districts to ensure that key stakeholders’ concerns and recommendations are incorporated into policy decisions. He also invited industry representatives and policymakers to actively participate in the budget discussions to witness how their inputs are prioritised.

He said that the rapid expansion of road and transportation projects has significantly improved connectivity, making Haryana a preferred destination for industries.

BGIF Must Serve as a Bridge Between Entrepreneurs and Government: Dr. Arvind Sharma

Haryana’s cooperation and tourism minister, Dr Arvind Sharma, who also addressed the seminar, encouraged entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities in the state’s cooperative, heritage, and tourism sectors, particularly in alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

He said that Haryana has one of the most robust startup ecosystems in the country.

Prominent business leaders, policymakers, and senior BJP leaders also participated in the seminar.