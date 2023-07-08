Waterlogging in several areas across Gurugram

Several parts of the city were waterlogged while a few localities suffered power outages following several hours of rainfall on Saturday. Areas around Rajeev Chowk, Subhash Chowk, CH Bakhtawar Singh Road, sectors 9A and 10, Shivaji Park and Basai Road, Sector 48, Sector 51, and Pataudi Road were the worst affected. Gurugram, India-July 08, 2023: Commuters make their way along the National Highway-48 during a monsoon rainfall near sector-32, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 08 July 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to the district administration, Gurugram received 9.5mm rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday. District officials said the rain will likely continue till next week.

The rain started around 7am and subsided by 5pm, accumulated rainwater in the affected areas receded only by 3pm. In Basai Road, Sector 10 and CH Bakhtawar Singh Road, Golf Course Extension Road water accumulated up to the knee level, with civic agencies scrambling to resolve the issue.

The waterlogging also slowed traffic in the city, especially in areas around the Jwala Mill Road, which, according to commuters, took them 45 minutes to navigate. “I left office around 5 pm and, after covering 300 metres in half an hour on the Jwala Mill Road, I decided to wait until the rush hour traffic passes. It took me almost an hour to reach Palam Vihar,” Gautam Thakran, a Sector 22 A resident.

The Jwala Mill Road and Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road have a single stormwater drain, which makes them susceptible to waterlogging. Work on cleaning the drains has commenced and is expected to finish by the end of this month, said officials.

